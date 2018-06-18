Palestinian killed by Israeli fire: Gaza ministry

Published on 18.06.2018 at 12h54 by AFP

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire on Monday near the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said.

An Israeli army statement said “several terrorists were injured” in an explosion as they attempted to carry out sabotage near the border fence, but made no mention of troops opening fire.

The health ministry said in a statement that “Sabri Ahmed Abu Khader, 24, was killed by bullets of the (Israeli) occupation forces.”

It did not add further details on the circumstances of the incident.

At least 131 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since major border protests broke out at the end of March.

No Israelis have been killed.

The Israeli army said five “terrorists” had “attempted to sabotage a security infrastructure in the area of the barrier in the northern Gaza Strip”.

“The security infrastructure exploded,” it said in English. “Subsequently, several terrorists were injured.”

Earlier Monday, Israeli warplanes conducted strikes against nine Hamas “military targets” in the northern Gaza Strip in response to incendiary kites being sent into Israeli territory, the army said.

The attacks targeted two Hamas military sites and a munitions manufacturing site, the military said in a statement, without specifying whether the raids had resulted in casualties.

Palestinian security sources said nobody was wounded in the morning air strikes.