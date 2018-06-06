Palestinian shot dead after throwing rock at Israeli soldier: army

A Palestinian who threw a rock at Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday was shot dead by a soldier, the Israeli army said in a statement.

It said the troops were on a search and arrest operation in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, when they were attacked by at least 10 stone-throwing Palestinians who hit one soldier on the head.

The soldier hit by the rock then fired at the Palestinian who threw it, who was given medical treatment but later died, the statement added.

Last month a soldier from the Duvdevan special forces unit was fatally struck on the head by a granite slab thrown from an upstairs window during an arrest raid in the Amari Refugee Camp in Ramallah.

Israeli forces regularly carry out night raids in Palestinian-administered parts of the West Bank to arrest suspects they accuse of militant activities against Israel.