Pan-African Parliament: Bureau elections called off following heated voting disputes

Published on 03.06.2021 at 13h42 by Ariane Foguem

The Pan-African Parliament, PAP has suspended its session that was supposed to run from May 21 to June 4 indefinitely following days of scuffles and discontent that delayed Presidential vote.

 

The PAP Secretary spokesperson, Jeffrey Onganga said a resumption date would be confirmed at a later stage.

According to reports, the suspension is in favour of Southern African delegation’s calls for a delay and the African Union intervention

The Southern Caucus is at loggerheads with the East and West Caucuses over the continental body’s voting system.

During a meeting of the African Union Parliament Monday in Midrand, Johannesburg, the former led calls for rotation of leadership, while the latter heavily opposed the idea, calling for a continuation of the current direct ballot box vote.

The Southern Caucus delegates interrupted votes that created tensions, leading to physical altercations and heated disputes that continued Tuesday June 1.

At the centre of Tuesday’s chaos, a letter believed to be from the African Union sent to the PAP clerk, supporting the call for rotation that would ensure fairness and transparency.

Delegates form West and East Africa disputed the validity of the letter, leading to further scuffles.

In a tweet Monday May 31, AU Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned the “shocking acts of violence at the Parliament…” which tarnish the image of the honorable institution.

He appealed to the parliamentarians to “recover their composure and comply with the rules and procedures of the institution.

Reports say the Southern Caucus is outnumbered by their counterparts in West and East Caucuses each of whom are backing a candidate for the presidency.

Further reports have it that the last two Presidents of the Pan-African Parliament have been from West Africa, including Cameroon’s Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang, outgoing Chair and that not a single president of the African Union institution had originated from a Southern African country, since its creation in 2004.

 

 

 

 

 

 

