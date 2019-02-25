PAN, UNDP train 78 youths on auto mechanics

The PAN Learning Centre in conjunction with the Technical Skill Acquisition Programme of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have provided extensive training for 78 persons, including 20 ladies, in auto mechanics, auto mechatronics, auto spraying and welding.The Managing Director of PAN, Mr. Ibrahim Boyi, said at the graduation of the trainees that there was capacity job gap of over 45,000 in the automobile after-sales, repairs and services value chain, requiring skills and competent modern auto mechanics with the knowledge of technological trend.

According to a statement by PAN, Boyi described the graduating trainees as fortunate.

“This is a unique opportunity for you because out of 750 people that the UNDP identified, you are among the chosen few. Make good use of it,” he said.

Boyi said the programme was designed for the youth to offer them special training in auto mechanics, auto mechatronics, auto spraying, welding and panel beating crowned with City & Guild certification.

“It is also accompanied with standard knowledge of fault finding in modern vehicles, and consciousness in environmental protection to prevent environmental pollution through standard oil removal as advocated by the National Automotive Design and Development Council for ideal standard requirement in training world-class technicians and mechanics,” the statement said.

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Monday quoted the Director-General, of PAN Learning Centre, Mrs. Elizabeth Mordi, as saying the institute is committed to equal opportunity and gender equality.

Mordi said that the trainees went through compulsory ICT training to the diploma level as well as the FRSC-accredited PAN driving school for defensive driving skill.

The PAN Learning Centre, she said, had promoted the empowerment of young women and trained over 300 in the past years.

The UNDP Country Representative, Ms. Khardiata Ndiaye, commended the Norwegian government for its continuous support for the UNDP programme in Nigeria.

She applauded the management and staff of PAN Learning Centre for their dedication, commitment and understanding to transform the lives of these young persons through impacting skills and knowledge in them and make them useful to the society.