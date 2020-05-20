Pandemic lower than feared in Africa – UN scribe

Africa has responded swiftly to the coronavirus pandemic and as of now reported cases are lower than feared, UN Secretary General has said.“But the pandemic threatens African progress. It will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease. Already, demand for Africa’s commodities, tourism and remittances are declining. The opening of the trade zone has been pushed back – and millions could be pushed into extreme poverty, Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday while launching the United Nations policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on the continent.

Guterres said in recent years Africans have done much to advance the well-being of the continent’s people even so, much hangs in the balance.

“Economic growth has been strong and the digital revolution has taken hold.

“The virus has taken more than 2500 African lives. Vigilance and preparedness are critical. I commend what African countries have done already, together with the African Union,” he said.

According to the UN chief, most African nations have moved rapidly to deepen regional coordination, deploy health workers, and enforce quarantines, lockdowns and border closures.

“They are also drawing on the experience of HIV/AIDS and Ebola to debunk rumours and overcome mistrust of government, security forces and health workers,” he said.

So-called UN solidarity flights have delivered millions of test kits, respirators and other supplies, reaching almost the entire continent.

“ We are calling for international action to strengthen Africa’s health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis, support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings,”

African countries should also have quick, equal and affordable access to any eventual vaccine and treatment, which must be considered global public goods

“ I have been calling for a global response package amounting to at least 10 per cent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product. For Africa, that means more than $200 billion as additional support from the international community,” the UN scribe added.

“I also continue to advocate a comprehensive debt framework — starting with an across-the-board debt standstill for countries unable to service their debt, followed by targeted debt relief and a comprehensive approach to structural issues in the international debt architecture to prevent defaults”, he said.

“It will also be essential for African countries to sustain their efforts to silence the guns and address violent extremism – and I welcome African support for my call for a global ceasefire. Political processes and elections in the coming months offer potential milestones for stability and peace” his statement added.