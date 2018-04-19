PAP’s 6th ordinary session to focus on winning corruption fight

Preparations have heightened ahead of the sixth Ordinary Session of the fourth Parliament of the Pan African Parliament, PAP.

The sixth Ordinary session of PAP, which will run from May 7 to 18, 2018, at the Parliament’s precincts in Midrand, South Africa, has been predicated on the theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.’’

This information is contained in a press release signed by the Media Officer of the Pan African Parliament, Jeffrey Onganga, on April 18, 2018.

Among those expected to address the Parliament is the Chairperson of the African Union Commission,

H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat. Faki Mahamat will be addressing PAP’s Plenary on the State of the African Union.

Participants at the session are also expected to discuss and make resolutions and recommendations on the Europe-Africa Forum, the Challenges and Opportunities of Migration Flows, the Report on the African Union (AU) Year of Combating Corruption and the Report on Repealing Defamation Laws to Promote Press Freedom among other burning issues affecting the continent.

Going by the Clerk of the Parliament, Vipya Harawa, this will be a unique session as it will usher in new leadership.

“The term of the Bureau of the fourth Parliament will come to an end in May 2018. As a result, election of the new Members of the Bureau of the PAP will take place on May 10, 2018, on the side-lines of the Session,” the Clerk asserted.

At least 80 new delegates from different countries will be sworn in as Members of the PAP following elections in a number of African States and rotation within delegations.

This statutory meeting follows the Permanent Committee sittings of March this year.

About PAP

The Pan African Parliament, also known as the African Parliament, is the legislative body of the African Union. PAP is one of the nine organs proposed in the 1991 Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community (Abuja Treaty).

Its purpose, as set out in article 17 of the AU Constitutive Act, is “to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the development and economic integration of the continent.”

The ultimate aim is for the Parliament to be an institution with full legislative powers, whose members are elected by universal suffrage. The Continental Parliament exercises oversight, and has advisory and consultative powers.

The Parliament has up to 255 members representing the 55 AU Member States that have ratified the Protocol establishing it. There are five members for each Member State. The five must include at least one woman and reflect the diversity of political representation in the National Parliament or deliberative organ. PAP members are designated by the legislatures of their Member State. They are currently not directly elected by the people to the PAP.

PAP held its inaugural session in March 2004. In October 2009, the second legislature of the Pan African Parliament opened its first ordinary session and began a new 5-year mandate.

The seat of the Pan African Parliament was initially in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia but was later moved to Midrand, South Africa.