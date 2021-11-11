Paris to host meeting on Libyan elections

The high-level conference, scheduled for November 12, will be held in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in attendance.Libya is preparing for presidential elections on December 24. Two months later, citizens are expected to go to the polls for the Legislative elections. In a statement received by APA on Thursday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that “national elections are absolutely necessary for Libya to emerge from its violent transition after the 2011 uprising that ended Muammar Gadhafi’s 42-year rule.”

To bring the process to a conclusion, leaders of some 20 states and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will engage in discussions in the French capital.

In the run-up to the meeting, the human rights NGO identified key questions: “Can the Libyan authorities guarantee elections without coercion, discrimination and intimidation of voters, candidates and political parties? With electoral rules that may arbitrarily exclude potential voters or candidates, how can the authorities ensure an inclusive vote? Is there a robust security plan for polling stations?”

In addition, HRW asked, “Is the judicial system able to deal with election-related disputes quickly and fairly? Can election organizers guarantee that independent observers will have access to polling stations, even in remote areas? Has the National High Electoral Commission organized an independent external audit of the voter registry?”

The upcoming elections, according to the non-governmental organization, are an opportunity for much-needed reforms in Libya. Therefore, stakeholders at the Paris meeting “should seize this opportunity to ensure that Libyans, when they go to vote, will have the best chance to elect their new president and parliament in a free and fair manner.”