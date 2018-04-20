Parliament summons Mugabe over missing diamonds

Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has been summoned to appear before a parliamentary committee on May 9 to shed light on missing diamonds worth more than US$15 billion that allegedly disappeared during his reign, a lawmaker said on Friday.Member of Parliament Themba Mliswa told the state-run Herald daily that the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development that he chairs wants Mugabe to explain a claim he made in February 2016 that the country could have been prejudiced of more than US$15 billion in unrealised diamond revenue from the Chiadzwa mining fields.

Mliswa said his committee wants Mugabe to explain how the leakages occurred or how he came about the figure.

There have been allegations of massive smuggling of minerals from Zimbabwe over the past two decades, with most of the crimes said to be linked to politicians, the military and other politically connected individuals.

The paper said the parliamentary committee has also invited former Vice President Joice Mujuru to explain reports linking her to diamond mining in the area.

Former police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri, who was also expected to testify, has written to the committee to say he is unable to attend the hearings as he is receiving medical treatment outside the country.