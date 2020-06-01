› Health

Published on 01.06.2020 at 15h13

The government of Cameroon has received several donations from partners and stakeholders in order to help boost the country’s response strategy in the fight against the COVID-19.

Thus, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda received in audience the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Wang Ying Wu who brought his Embassy’s contribution in the fight against the pandemic. Ambassador Wang handed in face masks, gloves, gowns and boots aimed at supports the efforts of health personnel who are at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19.

Before the Chinese Ambassador, the Minister of Public Health had earlier received donations from other partners, notably a delegation from the Clinton Health Access Initiative, CHAI led by the Director, Dr Divine Nzuobontane. The CHAI delegation handed over a first phase of 5000 tests out of an order of 50.000 which are supposed to be delivered to the Ministry of Public Health. According to the Director of the CHAI, the test kits are very unique and can be used in remote areas through gynespert machines which have previously been installed in some regions of the country. He added that the kits have the capacity to produce the test results after 45 minutes.

Some businessmen were also later received in audience by the Minister of Public Health, first the General Manager of the Hilton Hotel Julien Besançon who offered 100 bags of rice and 100 cartons of soap. On his part, the Director General of the Majima Supermarket offered 16.000 face masks and a FCFA 5 million cheque while the Deputy Director General of the SCB bank rounded off the audiences with a FCFA 40 million cheque.

To all the partners, the Minister of Public Health thanked them for their generosity and determination to stand by Cameroon in the fight against the pandemic. He added that their actions will go a long way to strengthen the country’s response actions.

