Party leaders quit Guinea’s main opposition

Leaders of a dozen political parties on Monday officially announced in Conakry that they were quitting the republican opposition led by Cellou Dalein Diallo, of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG).By Sadjo Diallo

During a press conference, the political leaders denounced what they called the monopolization of the debate within the republican opposition.

“We have called for meetings on several occasions within the republican opposition, but there have been no answers. The republican opposition has become a structure without function,” said Dr. Ibrahima Sory Diallo, President of the Alliance for Democracy and Change (ADC).

To better fight the current regime, the former members of the republican opposition have set up a new platform called the “Circle of Actors for the Republic (CAR).”

Dr. Diallo added: “In the republican opposition, we are losing our status as members of a political bloc. That is why we have decided to bring together each leader who evolves in an isolated way, our efforts to be in a circle and then continue to fight in socio-political life”.

He indicated that the meeting with the Prime Minister as part of a national consultation was not their reason for quitting the opposition coalition.

He claimed that the membership of members of the CAR in the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) was still intact.