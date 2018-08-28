Politics › Institutional

Happening now

Cameroon:Paul Biya to attend China-Africa forum next week

Published on 28.08.2018 at 11h20 by Journal du Cameroun

President Paul Biya and Chinese investors at the Unity Palace in Yaounde -File photo

The Head of State Paul Biya will be in China next week from September 3 to 4 to attend the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac).

The forum is expected to strengthen relations, leading to the connection between the “Belt and Road” initiative and  development initiatives between China and Africa.

Under the theme “China and Africa : building a stronger united community through a win-win cooperation,” the forum would also seek to boost China-Africa relations and cooperations.

Paul Biya who received his invitation on May 24 is expected to leave the country at the weekend after just returning to the country on Saturday following a brief stay abroad.

The Civil Cabinet is yet is release a detail program on the President’s stay in China.

The China-Africa Cooperation Forum was  established in 2000 after a Ministerial Conference held in Beijing from October 10 to 12.

