Paul Biya congratulates Opposition parties for May 20 show

The Head of State Paul Biya has congratulated the opposition parties that took part in activities marking the 46 edition of the National Unity Day which took place on May 20 all over the National territory.

In his series of congratulatory messages to the various corps that made the occasion a succes, the Head of State congratulated opposition parties including the Social Democratic Front who largely boycotted the event in the two English-speaking regions of the country.

However, supporters of the SDF who marched in Yaounde stripped themselves off their tops at the May 20 boulevard to protest against the ongoing violence in the North West and South West Regions.

In his message to the SDF, Paul Biya congratulated the party for their part “during the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the unitary state”.

“I call on you on this day which connotes the spirit of national unity, to sensitise them so they contribute always towards peace and harmony, for the best living-together in our dear and beautiful country, ”Biya said in a congratulatory message to the SDF Chairman.

The SDF has not made any official statement neither has it advanced reasons for the decision to boycott the celebrations in the two English-speaking regions.