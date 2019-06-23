Paul Biya leaves Cameroon for brief visit in Europe

The Head of State Paul Biya and wife Chantal have left Cameroon for a private visit in Europe, the Civil Cabinet has announced.

This is the first time the Head of State is leaving Cameroon since September 2018 when he was in Beijing for the China-Africa summit.

It is however not clear where Paul Biya is going to Europe as the Civil Cabinet did not reveal details of the Head of State’s visit.

On the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Paul Biya is equally expected in Russia in October for the Russia-Africa summit.