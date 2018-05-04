Paul Biya makes rare Press Freedom outing

Published on 04.05.2018 at 10h00 by Journal du Cameroun

The Head of State made a rare outing yesterday on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, though through social media.

Paul Biya was one of few African leaders who used his twitter account to address the issue of fake news on the World Press Freedom Day.

“Disinformation, slander and lies for selfish gains, have eclipsed the dissemination of real news,” Paul Biya said in a tweet.

Press Freedom has been a big problem in Cameroon with several rights group accusing the government of instilling fear and employing restrictions that force journalists to self-censor themselves for fear of arrests.

However, Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary attribuites Cameroon’s press freedom to the plethora of media houses available in the country.