Paul Biya urges Cameroonians to defend Fatherland

The Head of State Paul Biya has on Monday urged Cameroonians to defend their fatherland to attain greatness and prosperity.

Cameroon has been under a socio-political turmoil since the crisis in the North West and South West regions broke out with a group of persons calling for a breakaway state termed Ambazonia.

“We have only one Fatherland. It is our duty to defend it and lead it; all of us together, on the paths of greatness and prosperity for everybody.”#PaulBiya #Cameroun#Cameroon #OneAndIndivisible#ProudCameroonian pic.twitter.com/QFOWFhUgJp — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) April 22, 2019

However, the Head of State has maintained the form of the state is non negotiable and dialogue can only take place within the framework of the constitution.

He apparently reiterated that stance in a tweet on Monday morning telling Cameroonians they have only one fatherland which they should defend.

However, Paul Biya’s tweet received mixed feelings with some praising him for his drive to keep the country united….

It is our duty to love the fatherland and do all possible for the land to be fruitful to the people and not to strangers. We have to be loyal to the fatherland and make it our home for ever. — Amir (@ari_jamil) April 22, 2019

….while others did not find his outing funny.

And it's your duty to enslave a country for over #37years. Your duty to #kill and live on the blood of innocent people. The end of the #tyrant #dracula is near. @BiyaMustFall — Biya Must Fall (@BiyaMustFall) April 22, 2019

Others called on him to take measures to ensure the country remains united.