Paul Biya urges Cameroonians to defend Fatherland

Published on 22.04.2019 at 14h50 by Journalducameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya has on Monday urged Cameroonians to defend their fatherland to attain greatness and prosperity.

Cameroon has been under a socio-political turmoil since the crisis in the North West and South West regions broke out with a group of persons calling for a breakaway state termed Ambazonia.

However, the Head of State has maintained the form of the state is non negotiable and dialogue can only take place within the framework of the constitution.

He apparently reiterated that stance in a tweet on Monday morning telling Cameroonians they have only one fatherland which they should defend.

However, Paul Biya’s tweet received mixed feelings with some praising him for his drive to keep the country united….

….while others did not find his outing funny.

Others called on him to take measures to ensure the country remains united.

 

