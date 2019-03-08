Paul Biya’s message to Cameroonian women

The Head of State Paul Biya has pledged to institutionalise gender parity and improve the level of participation of women in the various sectors of the country.

Taking his turn to wish aa spleendid day to Cameroonian women as they join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day, Paul Biya pledged to strengthen the mainstreaming of the needs of women.

However, his message was met with mixed feeelings especially from activists who describe it as hypocritical given that several women and girls are dying in the North West and South West regions of the country as a result of clashes between separatist fighters and soldiers of the Cameroon army.

Political and civil society activists earlier in the weeek called for a boycott of women’s dday activities to protest against the killings in these two regions.