PCC Moderator urges Cameroonians to go in for COVID-19 vaccine after taking first dose

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Chuch Cameroon, the Rt Rev. Samuel Fonki Forba has urged Cameroonians to visit COVID-19 vaccination centres set up across the country so as to get immunized against the virus and thus contribute in preventing it from spreading.

He was speaking last Friday after taking his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Buea Regional Hospital, alongside the hospital Director who took his second dose of the vaccine.

The man of God refuted claims that the vaccine is dangerous for health and instead advanced that it is by God’s grace that scientists were able to come up with a vaccine to curb the spread of a pandemic which has killed more than three million people worldwide and more than a thousand in Cameroon.

“It is by God’s grace that a vaccine has come out to prevent infection of this pandemic. My experience has been that I have seen people die of COVID-19 unexpectedly and I have equally seen how others have reached near death and by God’s grace, they survived…” He said.

He has thus urged Cameroonians to embrace the vaccine for a better response against the virus.

According to the latest figures published by the Minister of Public health, as at Friday May 21, 29,478 people had received the Sinopharm vaccine and 19,048 the AstraZeneca vaccine, making a total of 40,526 immunized against the pandemic in Cameroon.