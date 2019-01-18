PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar visits US

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in United States for a visit.In a post on Twitter, he said: “Just arrived Washington D.C for meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community. -AA”, with a photograph, showing him clutching a bouquet of flowers, along with Senate President Bukola Saraki and a lady.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Ibeh, who had earlier expressed doubt about the journey on Thursday, said in a statement that Abubakar arrived at 8:20 p.m. Nigerian time and 4:20 p.m. Washington D.C. time.

Abubakar, he said, would meet with the Nigerian business community in the US.

“He is also expected to meet with U.S. government officials during the visit,” Ibeh said.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) Abubakar met with the business community in Lagos at an interactive session to unveil his plans to get Nigeria working again.

“Thursday morning, he left Abuja accompanied by the Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President Bukola Saraki for the United States.

“Atiku Abubakar will in the course of his trip hold meetings with the U.S. government officials, the business community and the Nigerian community,” the statement read in part.

Ibeh said the PDP presidential candidate was expected to return to the country on Saturday.