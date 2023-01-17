Peace Corps celebrates 60th Anniversary of service in Cameroon

The Peace Corps on Friday, January 13, 2023 celebrated 60 years of service in Cameroon at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé with the U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon Christopher J. Lamora, and the Peace Corps Country Director Kristina Nicole Séne in Attendance.The report distributed by the APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon stated that as part of the 60th anniversary commemoration, the Ministers of Public Service and Administrative Reform Joseph Le, Secondary Education Pauline Nalova Lyonga, and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of relations with Commonwealth Felix Mbayu, launched a photograph exhibition of Peace Corps’ 60 years of partnership with the Government of Cameroon.

It added that the event marked the return of Volunteers to Cameroon after nearly two and a half years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, Ambassador Lamora administered the oath of service to nine new Peace Corps Volunteers, stating that “Peace Corps embodies the best of America: Service to others in the pursuit of peace and development. The work you do is so very important and demonstrates the ongoing spirit of cooperation between the Cameroonian and American peoples.”

Since arriving in late October, the new volunteers have attended an intensive 11-week cultural, language and vocational training before being sworn in.

“The volunteers will work in health centres and with agricultural groups in the Centre, Littoral, and South regions of Cameroon,” the report added.