Peace, security headline Ouagadougou Book Fair

The 15th edition of the Ouagadougou International Book Fair (FILO) scheduled from November 21 to 24 2019 will focus on the theme: “Literature and the Promotion of Peace and Security,” APA learned on Friday from the organisers.By Alban Kini

Speaking at a press conference, the president of the FILO’s national organising committee, Lassina Simporé, argued that “books remain, ultimately the only way to fight darkness,” emphasising that the 2019 edition will be an opportunity to put “the pen at the service of building peace and security.”

The Ouagadougou International Book Fair is a framework that aims to promote books and the culture of reading.

The first edition was held in November 2000.

The fair brings together book professionals (printers, publishers, writers, literary critics, etc.), students and all those interested in books and reading.

The 15th edition of the cultural event will be attended by several countries from the West African sub-region, including Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Benin.