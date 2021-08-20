Penda Ekoka’s mortal remains arrive Cameroon

The mortal remains of former ally of Maurice Kamto and technical adviser to the President of the Republic, Christian Penda Ekoka are in Cameroon.

The remains left Canada where he succumbed to pancreatic cancer last August 8 and arrived the Douala International Airport Thursday August 19 where it was expected by family members and supporters of the ACT/AGIR Movement that he created earlier this year.

Upon reception, the remains were taken to the Douala Regional Hospital mortuary pending burial.

According to his funeral programme made public, Christian Penda Ekoka will be burried on Saturday August 28 at the family vault in Douala.

After his death was announced, tributes poured in including those of his former ally, Prof Maurice Kamto with whom he had separated earlier on. The latter described him as a friend and praised his works in favour of the under-priviledged and indicated his death is a big blow to the ‘fight for the liberation of the people’.

The detained leader of Ambazonia, Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe equally paid tribute to the late Penda Ekoka. In a statement written from his Kondengui cell, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe described the deceased founder of the ACT/AGIR Movement with whom he spent nine months in prison as a rigid, stern, decisive, soft-spoken, reserved and unbiased administrator and politician.

He added that his death must have left a huge vacuum and an unwavering legacy.