Penis-enlargement products banned in Rwanda

Published on 06.01.2023 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Friday banned from local markets substandard herbal drugs that are said to increase the size of men’s genitals.According to the FDA, the decision was taken after an inspection that was carried out in companies that manufacture, trade, and retail herbal drugs.

The drugs include “Dawa ya Kupanua Uume” (drug to enlarge penis, in Kiswahili language) said to be used in male enhancement.

The suspended drugs also include one dubbed “Delay Spray for Men” with 10 grams with Vitamin E also said to increase the size of men’s genitals.

There is also a drug called “Ngetwa 3” with 130 grams that is said to be used in treating different diseases.

The drug is manufactured by the NGETWA company.

“In addition to being substandard, these drugs have adverse effects on the users. It is in this context that activities to advertise these drugs are also suspended,” a statement issued by FDA said.

A growing body of academic research shows that fake pharmaceuticals are a serious problem in sub-Saharan Africa and that bogus drugs can kill.

