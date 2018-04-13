After Penn Terence, Mancho Bibixy awaits fate at military court

The Anglophone activist appears before the Yaounde military court once again on Friday as the case tiringly draws to a close.

Mancho Bibixy as well as other anglophone activists will certainly be getting the verdict of their case in court on Friday after several adjournments

Two weeks ago, the case was adjourned at the request of the prosecution that was not properly constituted for a fair hearing

However, the prosecution proposed a severe and didactic jail term for Joseph Ngalim as he was found guilty of secession, acclamation of terrorism, hostility against the state and non possession of ID card.

He would learn his fate today when the court passes a sentence. It could be the second time in a week for the court to sentence an anglophone detainee after Penn Terence was slammed a 12-year jail term on Tuesday.

He read out an emotional message in court describing his trial as political and called for the government to seek lasting solutions to the crisis.