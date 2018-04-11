Penn Terence reads out emotional letter as military court slams heavy sentences on Anglophone detainees

The former Vice Principal of Ccast Bambili read out an emogtional letter at the Yaounde military court on Tuesday-a day he was slammed a 12-year jail term.

He was equally handed a five million Francs CFA fine as the military court found him guilty of terrorism, secession, group rebellion and incitement to civil war.

However, Penn Terence Khan who was arrested on January 16, 2017, took time out to read a well-scripted message to the court in which he described his trial as “political” and “challenges the fundamental basis of this country-Cameroon”.

Penn Terence Khan delivers emotional speech at Yaounde military court after he is slammed a 12-year jail term for secession, hostility to the state in the ongoing #Anglophone problem in #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/q3frSRNziR — FRANCIS (@FrankAjumane) April 11, 2018

“This trial has been illegal from the start…I was illegally abducted in Bamenda since January 16. 2017 for acts allegedly committeed there but put on trial before a military tribunal in Yaounde instead of Bamenda,” he questioned his trial.

Two other anglophone detainees Che Benjamin and Ambeizi Andrew were equally slammed eleven-year jail terms each.

The other group of anglophone detainees appear before the military court on Friday amongst whom is Mancho Bibixy.