Persons living with disabilities among worst hit by Anglophone crisis-Activists

Persons Living with Disabilities in Cameroon’s restive English speaking regions are among the worst hit in the ongoing armed conflict between the military and pro-independence fighters, human rights activists have said.

Concerting with some officials of the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (UNCHRD) in Douala, the rights activists revealed how the crisis situation has left many vulnerable persons more hopeless.

One of the activists told the UN officials that with the burning and destruction of more than 70 villages and the resettlement of the population in the bushes, elderly and persons living with one form of disability or the other have either died or are living in extremely difficult conditions due to the unavailability of basic health care services.

It was equally revealed that as a result of the ongoing crises a lot of women living with disabilities have been exploited sexually.

For their part, officials of the UN Centre for Human Rights and Democracy for Central Africa, stressed the need for reports from the participating organisations in the bid to pressure the government of Cameroon to solve the ongoing conflict in the Northwest and Southwest Regions, through the special rapporteurs at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, Switzerland.

Persons Living with Disabilities and the elderly are often neglected or abandoned during conflicts, natural disasters and other forms of displacement.