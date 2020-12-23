Petrol tanker fire kills 6, burns 30 buildings Nigeria’s Kwara State

A petrol tanker fire on Wednesday killed six persons and burnt 30 buildings in Jebba in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State in north-central Nigeria.Local media reports said that the fire incident occurred when the petrol tanker travelling through the town lost control and spilled its contents as it rammed into a car before hitting some residential buildings.

The resultant explosion burnt down at least 30 houses and shops and killed about six persons.

However, the Kwara State Fire Service has brought the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the fire incident.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the development as devastating and sad.

According to the statement, the governor is very sad at this development, especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of properties and farmlands.

The governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and urged them to take heart and remain calm as believers.

It added that the governor has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss.