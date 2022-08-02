Petroleum Products Subsidy Costs More Than 700 Billion to Cameroon Gov’t

It is nearly 750 billion F that the State releases each year to subsidize petroleum products and domestic gas.

When the average user goes to a petroleum station for his fuel consumption for instance his vehicle, does he even know that the liter of super served to him at 630 F is worth 1016 F, a difference of 386 F. Anyone who asks for diesel is supposed pay 1027 F, instead of the 575 F that they are asked for, a difference of 452 F. While that of kerosene that we buy for instant for the lighting of grandmother’s lamp in the village or our domestic use is sold to us at 355 F instead of the 849 F that this product costs.

According to the Cameroon Tribune, the State of Cameroon has always been committed to supporting the loss of earnings to allow people to have easy access to these products.

The statistics made public for this purpose are impressive on what the public authorities are doing. On the initiative of the President of the Republic, they pay each year in this case.

The shortfall in one year here is 70.5 billion F, it should therefore be noted that it is 742.5 billion F that the State of Cameroon spends each year to allow Cameroonians to easily access these products. which are today at the center of the tumults experienced by the global economic market.

These figures are not statistical given the surge in Brent prices on the international market. The difference to be paid by the state on the liter of super could amount to nearly 510 F, only for super. The figures cited above were presented in March 2022 by the Ministry of Trade.

So here is an envelope of 742.5 billion F, and even more in the current context, that Cameroon invests each year, for fuel prices. Over ten years, this envelope went above the annual States’ budget for the financial year 2022 (6080.4 billion F). It must be said that Cameroon’s supply chain for petroleum products was made more difficult following the fire at the refinery of the National Refining Company (SONARA) in Limbe in May 2019.

In an interview published in Cameroon Tribune on July 13, the General manager of the Cameroonian Company of Petroleum Depots (SCDP), Véronique Moampea Mbio said that the cargo of 10 to 20,000 tons of petroleum products purchased ten months ago from five million dollars today costs fifteen million dollars. It will therefore not be possible for the State coffers to continue to support this growing rise in prices at this level.