Pierre Emmanuel Nkoa Ayissi, New National Director of Beac, Cameroon

After meeting held by Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Central African States on 20th July, Pierre Emmanuel Nkoa Ayissi was appointed country director of this issuing institution in Cameroon.

Until his appointment, Mr. Nkoa Ayissi was the head of the Beac branch in Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon. He replaces Blaise Eugene Nsom who has reached retirement age. The latter has benefited from an extension of the mandate of six months granted by the institution common to the six countries of the Cemac (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR, Equatorial Guinea), after a compromise with the Cameroonian government.

The former student of the Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (Essec) in Douala has, in the past, held the position of chief of staff of Equatorial Guinea’s Lucas Abaga Nchama, governor of the central bank from 2010 to 2017, or head of the control unit at the Beac agency in the economic capital.

In his new position, Pierre Emmanuel Nkoa Ayissi represents locally the government of the central bank whose role is the management of money and financial regulation in the Cemac zone. The new national director of the Beac in Cameroon is known to be very discreet. In his late fifties, he is almost absent from social media.