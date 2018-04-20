Pioneer Anglophone female DO tasked to convert Amba Boys to law-abiding citizens

The pioneer Anglophone female Divisional Officer (DO), Veckline Epulewane, has been commissioned as the new administrator of Kumba III Sub-division, Meme Division of the South West Region of Cameroon.

While commissioning Epulewane into her new function on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) for Meme, Chamberlin Ntou’ou Ndong, handed over the burning files of Ambazonia Defence forces to the new DO, urging the first Anglophone female DO to halt the increasing number of youths seeking to cross into Nigeria for spiritual initiation (to obtain odeshi) in a bid to join the separatist Ambazonia movement.

The SDO further asserted that the new DO of Kumba III must work in synergy with young people to reverse the ‘odeshi’ obsession that is en vogue in the South West Region.

Such obsession, the Meme Prefect went on, is not only dangerous to the peace and tranquillity of the DO’s administrative jurisdiction, but also to the territorial integrity of the country.

“Harness your abilities and spur the youths of Kumba III into seeking interest in meaningful economic activities to earn a living and contribute to Cameroon’s wellbeing,” Ntou’ou Ndong charged the new ‘chef terre.’

The SDO also cautioned the newly installed to function in line with the rules and regulations in force.

“The DO should be seen as the mother of the entire population without discrimination and influence peddling which may stain her career.”

Mounting the rostrum, the new DO expressed gratitude to God and the President of the Republic for the confidence bestowed on her. She pledged that she will not fail the President and her hierarchy in the discharge of her exacting duties.

Going by her, her appointment and commissioning was not only a mark of confidence on her humble person, but on the women folk in the nation at large.