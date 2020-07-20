Plan Cameroon donates sensitisation kits against COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health has received a boost in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic following the donation of communication tools by Plan Cameroon.

The equipment were donated last Thursday at the esplanade of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to help sensitise the population on the key prevention and control measure put in place by the WHO as well as the Government of Cameroon, so ensure the stabilization and eradication of the virus.

Thus, 27,200 posters, 200 Image boxes, 2,000 Aprons, 150 Kakemonos / Roll Up, 67 Radio Spots in 25 local and national languages and 500 polo-shirts were handed to the Ministry of Public Health in the presence of other humanitarian actors such as the WHO and International Red Cross Committee.

Receiving the items, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat thanked the donor for this gesture which will help raise awareness among the population, at a time when Cameroon is entering the 3rd phase of the pandemic, with a health record of more than 15,000 positive cases at Covid-19, about 13,000 cured and more than 320 deaths.

“As we enter the third phase of the fight against COVID-19 it is important to place special emphasis on awareness-raising. This initiative of Plan International Cameroon will enable us to better reach populations throughout the country. We are grateful for this support to the Government in the battle against this pandemic”, Dr Fanne Mahamat, representative of the Minister of Public Health said.

According to Plan Cameroon, the action falls in line with the permanent commitment to support the actions of the Government for the improvement of the lives of children and youths, especially girls in this period of crisis.