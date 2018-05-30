Plan International to assist 100M young Africans by 2022

Plan International’s regional influence and partnership director Awa Fally Bâ said in Somone (in the west of Senegal) on Tuesday that the NGO wants to boost the well-being of 100 million girls and vulnerable children in Africa by 2022.This will be done through its new Pan-African State Accountability Programme (PASAP), according to Ms. Bâ, who added that this scheme for youths will facilitate access to education and leadership skills, as well as decision-making on matters relating to youth people.

“This should be possible thanks to the various programmes on the ground with children and young people, supported by local and national advocacy activities,” Ms. Ba said at the opening of the second Youth Forum for West and Central Africa, which is being held in Senegal this year.

Through this forum, Plan International seeks to create an enabling framework for young people by strengthening their capacities, while addressing in a targeted way the specific and different needs of children and young people.

“Out of the 100 million young people targeted, 20 million come from Central Africa” Ms Bâ said.

Various themes, ranging from gender to safety and child protection will be addressed during the forum which ends on June 1 and has as its main theme: “Strengthening the capacity and potential of young people for effective leadership.”