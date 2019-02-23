Plane carrying Zimbabwe VP develops mechanical fault in India

A plane carrying Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from India was forced to return to the airport after developing a technical fault soon after taking off on Friday, according to media reports monitored here.The Times of India reported on Saturday that the Boeing 737-700 with Chiwenga and his delegation on board developed a snag at IGI Airport on Friday and had to return to the airport 45 minutes after taking off.

No one was injured.

The newspaper did not say who owns the aircraft or whether the former Zimbabwean army chief later managed to leave India.

Chiwenga has been receiving treatment for a “stomach ailment” in India since the beginning of February, according to Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi.