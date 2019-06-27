PM Dion Ngute to preside over Cameroon Cup final

The Prime Minister, Head of government Joseph Dion gute will preside over the Cup of Cameroon final on Sunday June 30 in Yaounde.

In a communiqué siged by the Minister of Sports ad Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the final of the Cup of Cameroon between AS FAP of Yaounde and Stade Renard of Melong will be presided over by the Prime Minister who will be representing the Head of State.

In view of the finals, a preparatory meeting was held at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Thursday June 27, involving all the stakeholders.

Paul Biya who usually presides over the event which marks the end of the sports year in Cameroon travelled out of Cameroon on Sunday for a “brief” stay in Europe.