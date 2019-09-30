The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute has urged Cameroonians to write history by seeking lasting solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West Region of the country.

Opening the Major National Dialogue on Monday September 30 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute said the time has come for Cameroonians to look at themselves and talk so as to come out with real solutions to their problems.

« The Major National Dialogue…offers us the unexpected opportunity for a collective start, aimed at finding concrete and pragmatic solutions, far from petty squabbles, to the problems that have separated us physically and intellectually in recent years , » Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute said.

« This (Major National) Dialogue offers us the opportunity to find, in the model of the commitment of our country’s founding fathers, the strength to transcend our differences and to make our cultural diversity a source of wealth for our people, »he added.

He urged Cameroonians to use their colonial heritage as a ‘source of opportunity’ and not a ‘source to undermine our living together’.

He urged delegates to be objective all through the deliberations because it is up to them to show how ‘we can make history’.

Other highlights of the Major National Dialogue included the presence of some ex separatist fighters who pledged to work for peace in the nation.

The Major National Dialogue will run from September 30 to October 4, 2019.