PM-led army “dislodges” Ethiopian rebels

The Ethiopian army under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is leading the war from the frontline has reportedly routed rebel forces and taken control of the strategic towns of Kasagita and Bati in the Afar region.Four days after the prime minister announced that he would personally direct federal troops in battle, reports filtering through to APA suggest that his troops have captured more areas which were under rebel control in the last 48 hours.

Appearing in a video wearing an army uniform and leading a group of soldiers in an open battle on Friday, Abiy stated that he was in Kasagita which, according to government media outlets, was freed by federal forces days ago.

”Now, we have taken Kasagita. We have managed to clear the area fully,” Abiy said in a first direct address to the Ethiopian public from the battlefield on Friday afternoon.

The premier said that the army is fighting against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front “with strong determination and gallantry”.

He said TPLF rebels are on the retreat from the areas they had invaded and are not in a position to resist the onslaught by federal forces.

“We won’t give in until we bury the enemy. All Ethiopians at home and abroad have shown their solidarity to us. Similar victories will continue. We are in a better position to claim full victory soon and pass on a free and prosperous Ethiopia to coming generations” PM Ahmed said.

“What we want to see is an Ethiopia that stands on our sacrifices-either to be Ethiopian or to be Ethiopia” he added.

According to him, forces under his command made triumphant entries to the towns of Burka and Chifra on Friday evening, a claim which seems to have been corroborated by local media reports.