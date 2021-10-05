PM wants inclusive talks to resolve Ethiopia crisis

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government will hold inclusive political dialogue involving all segments of society to resolve the ongoing social and political crisis in the horn of Africa nation.His remark came as he addressed the huge gatherings at the founding ceremony of the new government in which he was reappointed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia to lead the nation for the next five years.

The remark has caused a kind of bemusement among citizens who are asking if his government is considering negotiating with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) amid rumors that the AU-led mediation has been taking place for two weeks.

He, however, said Ethiopia has overcome several ups and downs but the conflict with the TPLF has cause serious challenges.

The PM reiterated his accusation of outsiders backing te TPLF insurgency and renewed his government’s commitment to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

“Our war is only with anti-Ethiopian forces” he added.

“Ethiopia will build a strong peace and security force. The pressure of the outside forces forced Ethiopia to revise its history back in the diplomatic arena. There are some forces which have repeated the history of treachery against Ethiopia, in the political area” he said.