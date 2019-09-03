Police arrest 552 murder suspects, 1154 kidnap suspects in Nigeria

In a renewed battle against crime, the Nigeria police force has reported the arrest of 552 murder suspects and 1,154 suspected kidnappers between January and August.The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday during the Southwest Geopolitical Zone Security Summit held in Ibadan.

At the summit, the police boss also said that about 2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested.

He stressed that 363 of those in custody were apprehended in the South West, while 837 kidnap victims were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved also in the Southwest.

Mr. Adamu said the statistics pointed out that the police in recent months have developed capacity and demonstrated the requisite professional zeal.

The IGP, however, said there were isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the Southwest, particularly along Benin-Ore-Lagos highway and across Ondo state.

He said the current operations of the police and other security agencies across the country, particularly along Niger- Kogi- FCT -Kaduna -Katsina and Zamfara state had been successful.