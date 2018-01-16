Police arrest 59 persons over ethnic clashes in Nigeria

The police have arrested 59 persons in connection with renewed ethnic clashes ignited by the New Year day killing of 73 persons in Nigeria’s Benue state.The North Central state had accused the Fulani herdsmen of masterminding the killings because of the anti-grazing law enacted by the government.

Since the mass burial of the victims last Thursday, the Tiv and Fulani/Hausa youths have been engaged in violent clashes in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Benue state police command confirmed the arrest of youths from the Hausa and Tiv ethnic groups in connection with the clashes on Sunday night in the Wadata and Ankpa ward axis of the state.

The spokesperson of the police, Mr. Moses Yamu, said on Tuesday that the accused would be charged for inciting public disturbance, mischief and possession of dangerous weapons with the intent to inflict injuries.

The police have vowed not to allow misguided youths to destabilize the state.