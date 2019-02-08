Police arrest 6 persons in connection with killing of journalist

The Ghana Police have announced the arrest of six persons in connection with the killing of one of the members of the Tiger Eye PI investigative team, Ahmed Hussein Suale.The undercover, a journalist, was a member of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative team that unearthed corruption in Ghana and African football, resulting in the removal of former Ghanaian FA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi and some referees.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, who made this known in Kumasi on Thursday, however, declined to mention the names of the suspects.

He, however, added that Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region of Ghana, and Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, have been given statement forms by the police to be filled and returned.

He was in the Ashanti Region to brief the media on efforts by the police to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime against the bubbly journalist.

He said the police are still working around the clock to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Suale and advised journalists to take interest in their personal security.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is scheduled to hold a vigil for the departed journalist in Accra on Friday.