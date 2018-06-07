Police boss orders search of military, gov’t vehicles

This is an instruction from hierachy contained in a message from the Delegate General to the National Security dated May 30, 2018.

Martin Mbarga Nguele has asked all the ten Regional Delegates for National security to reinforce security measures in their areas of jurisdiction given the security context in the country.

On “instructions from the Head of State”, the Regional Delegates must ensure security is reinforced with all vehicles along the highways including administrative and security vehicles checked, the Delegate General for National Security Martin Mbarga Nguele said.

He also ordered for a systematic check on vehicles, including its occupants, number plates as well content and report any suspicious case.

Until now, security and administrative vehicles were at controlled at various checkpoints but will henceforth go through the exercise as a means to reinforce security.

Early this year, former Minister of Water and Energy Basile Atangana Kouna was arrested in Nigeria and deported to Cameroon after he was smuggled out of Cameroon with the help of a military vehicle.