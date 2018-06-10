Police Commissioner kidnapped in Buea

ThePolice Commissioner of the third Police district in Muea sub division, locality situated in Buea, South West region of Cameroon was on Sunday kidnapped by unknown armed men, sources have confirmed.

The Commissioner, Tazisong Christopher waskidnapped on Sunday evening around Mile 16 Bolifamba at the entrance of Buea and feried to an unknown destination.

His kidnap immediately alerted security forces in Buea who rounded up key areas in the town especially Mile 16 and Muea where search operations have been going on.

This is the second case of kidnap of a uniform officer after in less than a week after a police officer was also kidnapped last Tuesday in the locality of Fundong in the North West Region.

This latest development comes after a tense weekend in Buea in which sources confirmed heavy security in Tole, a locality situated in the outskirts of Buea, heading to Limbe.

Security forces are reported to have been tipped on the alleged presence of separatist fighters in the locality prompting them to descend on the locality. Reports say several persons who were not in possession of National Identification Cards were simply whisked off.