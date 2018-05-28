Police confirm death of seven persons in fresh gunmen attack

The Nigerian police have confirmed the death of seven persons in a fresh attack by gunmen at Gidan-Labbo village in Gidan-Goga district of Maradun local government area of Zamfara State in northern Nigeria.The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Muhammad Shehu, said on Sunday in Gusau that the bandits on Friday attacked the people of Gidan Labbo village at Malikawa Forest.

He said the victims were clearing their farm lands to prepare for this year’s rainy season.

“As soon as we received the report, our men were deployed to the area. They discovered seven bodies,” he said.

He said the command and other security agencies had already deployed personnel to the area to maintain peace and stability.

He urged the people in the state to continue to support security agents with information on criminals to enable them take proactive measures.

The Zamfara State Governor, Mr. Abdul’aziz Yari, disclosed on Sunday that the bandits were now sending threat letters to farmers in the state, warning them to keep away from their farms.

He described the threat as unfortunate and worrisome as majority of Zamfara people are farmers and promised that he would meet President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs over the issue.