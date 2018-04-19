Police division generates LD$312.5K, USD $1,947 from ticketing in 1Q – Report

The Ticketing Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) generated LD$312,538.and USD $1,947 in the first quarter of this year.According to the police report, the money was raised through the issuance of tickets to traffic violators.

The report added that during the period under review, the LNP issued 386 tickets to traffic violators and that out of that number, 302 were paid for, while 16 were challenged.

It explained that six violators were warned during the period under review, while 62 tickets were outstanding.

Meanwhile, traffic violators have been warned by the police to be careful how they ply the streets and observe all traffic rules, as the police would not hesitate to issue tickets to drivers caught violating the traffic rules, no matter their status in the society. .