Police kill 9 kidnappers along Abuja – Kaduna road

The police operatives attached to the Operation Puff Adder have killed nine suspected kidnappers operating along the Abuja-Kaduna road.The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the victims met their waterloo during a face-off with the police.

He said there was a serious exchange of gunfire between the police operatives and heavily armed bandits at Akilbu Forest on the Abuja – Kaduna road.

Mba explained that two of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds, while one of the police operatives, who sustained gunshot wound, had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to him, the police operatives recovered six Ak 47 Rifles, one Pump Action Gun, 1,206 rounds of Ak 47 Ammunition, seven magazines, 28 cartridges, and 158 expended shells from the bandits during the operation.

He noted that efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

Mba recalled that the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, who launched the operation recently, commended the police team for the success recorded.

He said that Adamu was pleased with the progress made so far in the fight against kidnapping and other heinous crimes across the country.

Mba said that the police boss assured that the war against banditry would be won soon and sought the support of Nigerians for the police and other security agencies.