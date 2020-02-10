Police probe death of Ghanaian nurse

Police in Ghana say they are opening an investigation into the disappearance of a female nurse in Kumasi who is believed to have been stalked and murdered by unknown individuals last week.The Ghanaian Times on Monday reported that 30-year old Ruth Ama Eshun of the Sewuah Health Centre in Kumasi was allegedly abused before murdered by unknown assailants in Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.

A police source told the paper that one suspect, whose name is being withheld, has been arrested over the incident.

The police said Ms. Eshun was last seen on Monday after work while leaving the health centre ostensibly for her home at about 3am local time and failed to return.

The nurse’s disappearance had alarmed her family into informing police.

She was later discovered dead about 100 metres away from her home the next day, and residents suspect that she may have been raped before being killed by her assailants.