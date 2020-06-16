Police probes Covid-19 theft in Kenya

Kenyan police are investigating the reported theft of donated items from abroad aimed at bolstering the country’s fight against the coronavirus, APA has been reliably informed.The medical items including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China disappeared shortly being flown into the country, according to official sources who wish to remain anonymous.

The anti-Covid-19 gears included thermometer guns, surgical masks and gowns and protective suits valued at $2m.

Attention was apparently drawn to the theft after a private television reported an unnamed firm with close ties to government officials, claiming items which were donated by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe publicly acknowledged that his ministry harbours corrupt officials who would be fished out and served justice over the disappearance of funds meant to tackle Covid-19.

This had not preempted strident criticism of the government’s handling of the funds, with many demanding to know how the monies related to the campaign against the pandemic are being used.

Kenya was one of many African countries that received medical items from the Chinese businessman to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Africa, several countries had received millions of dollars in aid to bolster health facilities and keep struggling economies afloat as the pandemic undermines businesses worldwide.

The country’s latest update puts coronavirus cases at 3, 727 with 104 deaths from the virus as of June 15.

Several officials close to the presidency are among the 133 new cases.