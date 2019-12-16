Police protest over retirement scheme, probe of Chinese CCTV deal dominate Nigerian press

Published on 16.12.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The protest by the police over their placement in a new pension scheme and the court order

for a probe to be instituted on the Chinese loan for CCTV project are some of the trending

stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation said that there is disquiet in the Police over the retirement package as contained

in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Serving and retired Police officers and men are grumbling about a grim future as a result of

low retirement benefits. It is also below their peers’ standards.

The Guardian reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja has granted leave to the

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to pursue its inquiry into how

the Federal Government spent the $460 million loan it obtained in 2010 from China to

fund the controversial Abuja CCTV project.

The Daily Trust said that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) plans to resume the

Lagos-Kano express train service on the old narrow gauge before the end of the year.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has stated that

the 650, 000 per day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant currently under construction

at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, in Lagos State, will strengthen Nigeria’s Macro-economic

environment, ThisDay reported.

The Punch said the Federal Government’s school feeding programme is still battling with

teething problems three years after it was inaugurated, according to the investigations.

Findings by Punch showed that while the programme was irregular in schools, it had started

many others were left out of it.

ChannelsTV reported that the Federal Government has promised to disconnect Niger

Republic and Togo’s power supply if they fail to pay their outstanding $16 million debts.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria,

Usman Mohammed, who revealed that the initial debts were as high as $100 million.

The Sun said that former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) is not

dead, but hail and healthy.

His spokesman, Prince Kasim Afegbua, dispelled the rumours of his death as fake news.

