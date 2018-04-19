Police recover missing mace of Senate

The Nigeria Police Force said they have recovered the Mace stolen from the chambers of the Senate by some unidentified persons on Wednesday.The suspected thugs invaded the Senate chambers during plenary and carted away the mace.

The incident led to the arrest of a pro-Muhammadu Buhari’s senator Ovie Omo-Agege, whose supporters stormed the National Assembly to protest the suspension of the senator.

The Deputy Force Spokesman, Mr. Aremu Adeniran, said Wednesday night that the mace was abandoned under the flyover before the city gate in Abuja where a passer-by saw it and alerted the police.

He said that following the ugly incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, had ordered the Police Command to beef-up security at the National Assembly.

He said that investigation into the incident was still ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the embattled Senator Omo-Agege has denied having anything to do with the Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate chambers and the removal of the mace.

The senator representing Delta Central has also been released by the police.

Shortly after the mace was stolen, the Senate accused Omo-Agege of sending thugs to steal the mace.

Omo-Agege in his reaction denied involvement in the theft of the mace and that he has also left the police custody.