Police shoot at ‘rampaging’ man at Berlin Cathedral

Published on 03.06.2018 at 17h54 by AFP

Police said they shot Sunday at a man “rampaging” at Berlin Cathedral and armed officers cordoned off the entrances to the landmark in the heart of the German capital.

“Shortly after 4 pm (1400 GMT) police shot at a rampaging man at Berlin Cathedral,” police said in a tweet.

“He was wounded in the leg.”

The man’s age and nationality were not known.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt in the incident at Berlin’s main Protestant cathedral, one of the city’s top tourist attractions.

The iron-domed house of worship is on Museum Island off east Berlin’s main Unter den Linden boulevard and close to the Alexanderplatz shopping district.

An AFP reporter said the entrances to the building were blocked off with red-and-white police tape and several officers with automatic weapons were patrolling the scene.

DPA news agency said some witnesses were taken away to receive psychological counselling.