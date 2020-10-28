Police superintendent, thug killed in Abidjan bar firefight

An Ivorian policeman and a bandit have been killed after a brawl in a bar in Abidjan degenerated into a firefight on Tuesday evening.The superintendant was engaged in a row between him and three thugs armed with automatic pistols, in a bar in Angre, a district of Cocody, an upmarket town in the east of Abidjan.

The incident took place on the night of Tuesday 27 to Wednesday 28 October 2020 around midnight, after the three bandits armed with automatic pistols burst into the bar not far from the National Social Security Fund (CNPS), says a police statement.

“After holding the people there at gunpoint, the bandits provoked an exchange of gunshots with police superintendent Akoun Charles Etienne Louis,” the statement adds.

Akoun Charles Etienne Louis of the Criminal Police Department, who was “present on the scene at the time of the facts, shot one of the thugs dead but succumbed to his own injuries during his transfer to the Angre university hospital.

A weapon that belongs to the bandits was seized, according to the police, which offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the entire Ivorian police fraternity.

The national police reassured the Ivorian public that everything is being done to hunt down and apprehend the other fugitives who are still on the run.